High Rollers and High Fashion Casino Night coming to Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local organization is preparing for a big fundraising event. The Ivy Merit Foundation is the philanthropic extension of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Zeta Phi Omega Chapter.

One of the members, Richardra Robinson, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the organization and talk about the upcoming event, High Rollers and High Fashion Casino Night. This event is a fundraiser with all the proceeds going back into the organization. The organization will use the proceeds to give back to the community in the form of grants and scholarships.

The event will be this Saturday, August 5th at the Bayou Pointe event center on the campus of ULM at 7:30 p.m. Robinson says the event will give attendees the full casino experience. She says there will be poker, roulette and other casino activities. She says tickets are $50 online and will be $55 at the door.

