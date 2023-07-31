Grambling Legend Wilbert Ellis Hosts Annual Free Baseball Camp in Ruston

The camp brought in over 200 kids
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Grambling baseball head coach, Wilbert Ellis, passed along some life and baseball knowledge to over 200 northeast Louisiana kids during his annual free youth camp. The camp featured current Grambling baseball players and former professional baseball players. Ellis wanted the kids to learn about life as much as they learned about baseball.

