Former Ouachita Parish School Board employee charged with felony theft

Ouachita Parish School Board reopens Virtual learning through August 17, 2021 at noon.
Ouachita Parish School Board reopens Virtual learning through August 17, 2021 at noon.(KNOE)
By Rylee Kramer and Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Ouachita Parish School Board employee, Jason Howze, has been charged with felony theft after being accused of using the school boards’ credit and debit cards for personal use from December of 2020 through November of 2022.

Former Warehouse Supervisor, Howze, was arrested in February on felony theft charges totaling almost $70,000, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

According to the affidavit, Howze was using the school boards funds to make online purchases for personal use and family business items. The search warrant stated that Howze purchased items and made checks out to Kicks Automotive, which is owned by a family member.

Howze has been accused of fabricating business invoices for work that was never performed at Ouachita Parish Schools.

District Attorney, Steve Tew, said that this case will be reviewed thoroughly.

“Theft is bad enough, but theft of public funds is worse. Our office will prosecute this case fully,” said Tew.

The following is a list of how much Howze is accused of stealing from 2020-2022:

  • 2020: $611.96
  • 2021: $17,453.47
  • 2022: $49,550.59

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Michael Dewayne Mitchell Jr.
UPDATE: LSP drops charges on one of the suspects accused of murder
Former OCS star leaving Alabama for LSU.
Kade Woods discusses decision to transfer to LSU
Andrews is accused of attempted second-degree murder.
Farmerville man accused of attempted second-degree murder
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

PJ's receiving their award.
PJ’s Coffee receives the Next Level Award
Multiple agencies were searching for a fugitive from New Mexico whose vehicle was seen in...
Large police presence reported in Bossier as officers search for fugitive out of New Mexico
Police respond to shooting on Poland Street.
4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured
Gov. John Bel Edwards
New Louisiana laws go into effect on Aug. 1