Former Ouachita Parish School Board employee charged with felony theft

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Ouachita Parish School Board employee, Jason Howze, has been charged with felony theft after being accused of using the school boards’ credit and debit cards for personal use from December of 2020 through November of 2022.

Former Warehouse Supervisor, Howze, was arrested in February on felony theft charges totaling almost $70,000, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

According to the affidavit, Howze was using the school boards funds to make online purchases for personal use and family business items. The search warrant stated that Howze purchased items and made checks out to Kicks Automotive, which is owned by a family member.

Howze has been accused of fabricating business invoices for work that was never performed at Ouachita Parish Schools.

District Attorney, Steve Tew, said that this case will be reviewed thoroughly.

“Theft is bad enough, but theft of public funds is worse. Our office will prosecute this case fully,” said Tew.

The following is a list of how much Howze is accused of stealing from 2020-2022:

2020: $611.96

2021: $17,453.47

2022: $49,550.59

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

