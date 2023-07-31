Clarks man arrested for online solicitation of minor

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested Joshua J. Lipscomb, 39, of Clarks following an investigation of online solicitation with a minor.

CPSO said the investigation began on July 28 when Lipscomb communicated online with what he believed to be a minor. During the conversations, Lipscomb sent messages from two separate accounts using a false name. Lipscomb requested the minor to send sexually explicit photos to him.

Lipscomb was arrested on July 30 by the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office without incident. He was arrested on the charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

