Clarks man arrested for online solicitation of minor

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested Joshua J. Lipscomb, 39, of Clarks following an investigation of online solicitation with a minor.

CPSO said the investigation began on July 28 when Lipscomb communicated online with what he believed to be a minor. During the conversations, Lipscomb sent messages from two separate accounts using a false name. Lipscomb requested the minor to send sexually explicit photos to him.

Lipscomb was arrested on July 30 by the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office without incident. He was arrested on the charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Michael Dewayne Mitchell Jr.
UPDATE: LSP drops charges on one of the suspects accused of murder
Former OCS star leaving Alabama for LSU.
Kade Woods discusses decision to transfer to LSU
Andrews is accused of attempted second-degree murder.
Farmerville man accused of attempted second-degree murder
Authorities on the scene of an accident near Riverside and Louisville.
Accident near Riverside and Louisville

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 7/31
Aaron Dietrich
Aaron Dietrich recognized for best sportscast in Louisiana
Fire truck sirens generic
Vehicle engulfed in flames following accident, driver pulled to safety
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (Left); Attorney General Jeff Landry (Right)
Senator Bill Cassidy endorses Jeff Landry for governor of La.