Christmas on the River gets a new look

Vice President of Communications for Discover Monroe-West Monroe, Sheila Snow, is celebrating the new change.

“We are excited to present this new brand for our Christmas on the River. This new logo mark and additional brand illustrations such as the whimsical tree and Santa Heron convey the fun and magic of the holiday celebrations. It also works well with our current branding for the Discover Monroe-West Monroe,” said Snow.

Christmas on the River will run from November 11 through December 31.

