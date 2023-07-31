Christmas on the River gets a new look

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Discover Monroe-West Monroe announced that Christmas on the River has gotten a new look.

Vice President of Communications for Discover Monroe-West Monroe, Sheila Snow, is celebrating the new change.

“We are excited to present this new brand for our Christmas on the River. This new logo mark and additional brand illustrations such as the whimsical tree and Santa Heron convey the fun and magic of the holiday celebrations. It also works well with our current branding for the Discover Monroe-West Monroe,” said Snow.

Christmas on the River will run from November 11 through December 31.

For more information, visit their website.

