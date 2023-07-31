BBB: Gift card scams

Jo Ann Deal joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about gift card scams.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jo Anne Deal from the Better Business Bureau stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about a scam that’s going around. Deal says scammers are using gift cards to rip thousands of people off.

She says if you are contacted to pay for something using a gift card, it’s likely a scam, and she says to never buy a gift card to pay for anything. Deal says gift cards should only be used as a gift.

Deal says people are disguising themselves as government agencies, tech support, and even family members to scam people with gift cards. She says they pretend to be a business, ask you to buy a gift card to make a payment, and then ask for the card information. No real business will tell you to make a payment using gift cards according to Deal.

If you fall victim to this scam, Deal says you should report the scam to the FTC as well as the gift card company.

