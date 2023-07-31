Aaron Dietrich recognized for best sportscast in Louisiana

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For the second time in the last three years,  KNOE sports director Aaron Dietrich is being honored for having the best sportscast in the state.

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association honored Aaron with the award at their annual awards ceremony in Natchitoches. Aaron’s daily radio show (”The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake) on KMLB was also recognized with the best interview for 2022.

Aaron and the KNOE sports team are gearing up for another award-winning football season.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

