4 shootings in Shreveport leave 4 dead, others injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to three morning shootings on Monday, July 31.

The first incident happened at 1:18 a.m. at the intersection of Milton Street and San Jacinto Avenue. Police say an adult man was shot in the foot and taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

The second shooting happened at 3:01 a.m. at the intersection of Poland Street and Alabama Avenue. Officials say two adult males were taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries; one of those males died a short time later, police say. Witnesses told police they saw a black SUV with tinted windows leaving the scene.

Then around 7 a.m., another fatal shooting was reported on Vaughn Avenue between Dr. S W Jackson Drive and E Stoner Avenue. An elderly man with multiple gunshot wounds was found lying in his yard at this location, police say. The man did not survive his injuries, marking the parish’s 49th homicide of the year.

These shootings come after an apparent murder-suicide took place on the evening of Sunday, July 30 on Delaware Street. Police reported that a male suspect shot a female victim before turning the gun on himself.

