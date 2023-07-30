Grambling students work with VAW Global Health Alliance in Peru

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Seven Grambling State University students completed a six-day internship with VAW Global Health Alliance in Peru this past week. Students worked in clinics, changing locations every two days.

“It was definitely a once in a lifetime experience, from touring the city, working in the clinic, and being able to witness the beauty of Machu Picchu,” Andreanna Wright said. “I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to travel with seven other wonderful students and hone in my healthcare skills.”

Wright is the President of the VAW Global Health Alliance Chapter at GSU. Other students that participated in the internship were Essence Bivens, Jakyla Crump, Jazmin Scott, Kaiden Drain, Micaiah Barnes and Moneesha Gray.

