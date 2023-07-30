Farmerville hosts 66th annual Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Pageant

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The winner of the Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Pageant 2023 was Olivia Grace George. The pageant was held at the Willie Davis Rec Center in Farmerville.

Anna Claire Lemoine was crowned Miss Union Parish and Anna-Katherine Thompson was crowned Miss Belle of the D’Arbonne.

The winners of the Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Pageant Teen division were Genevieve Wetzel as Miss Belle of the D’Arbonne Teen, Catherine Williams as Miss Union Parish Teen and Melissa Le as Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Teen.

Ashley Owens is the director of the pageant and she said she was excited for the 1st preliminary pageant of the season.

“Tonight’s pageant included 11 teen delegates and 7 miss delegates each vying for the title of Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival and Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Teen, as well as four additional titles which each leads them to Miss Louisiana Teen and Miss Louisiana stage this coming summer in Monroe, Owens said.

Jourdan Waddel was the previous title holder of the Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival of 2022, and she said this year marks the 60th year anniversary of the festival but the pageant has been around even longer.

“There’s a lot of history that lies here for the Miss Louisiana organization, so in the future a lot of people should come and see what we’re all about in Farmerville,” Waddel stated.

The Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Pageant has produced multiple Miss Louisiana contenders including Gracie Reichman who was Miss Louisiana 2022. Ashely Owens says these pageants gives the delegates so many opportunities as they continue to grow.

“Tonight’s pageant is important not just because of the scholarship dollars but because of the sisterhood and the skills and the success that these girls are learning through the process,” Owens said. “They’re learning to speak, they are learning to advocate for what is important to them while gaining necessary scholarship dollars to lead them to the road of college.”

