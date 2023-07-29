Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell reflects on time in law enforcement

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jul. 29, 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell will be retiring next year with a total of 40 years of service in law enforcement.

As he reflects on his time, he says the people that helped him complete his work at the best of his ability was his colleagues and the community.

“They’re good people, Russell said. “They really are, they care about the community, and they care about the people here.”

Russell’s career in law enforcement began at the Ouachita Correctional Center. Russell’s service also includes working with Farmerville and West Monroe Police Departments.

