National Chicken Wing Day: Places you can find deals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day and many restaurants in the United States have deals surrounding the day.

Restuarant Deals

Buffalo Wild Wings

- Six free wings with minimum $10 purchase on July 29 for dine-in only

Wingstop

- Five free wings with code FREEWINGS online or on app

Bon Chon

- Get 15 wings and large fries for only $23.99 until July 30

Hooters

- Get 10 free wings with any 10 purchased on July 29 for dine-in only

Buffalo’s Cafe

- Get $1 wings for dine-in only July 29

Zaxby’s

- Buy 10 traditional wings, get another 10 free, only for rewards members through the app or website July 28-29

Charley’s Cheesesteak

- Rewards members get 3x points on wing purchaes