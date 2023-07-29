National Chicken Wing Day: Places you can find deals

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day and many restaurants in the United States have deals surrounding the day.

Restuarant Deals

  • Buffalo Wild Wings
    -     Six free wings with minimum $10 purchase on July 29 for dine-in only
  • Wingstop
    - Five free wings with code FREEWINGS online or on app
  • Bon Chon
    -     Get 15 wings and large fries for only $23.99 until July 30
  • Hooters
    - Get 10 free wings with any 10 purchased on July 29 for dine-in only
  • Buffalo’s Cafe
    -     Get $1 wings for dine-in only July 29
  • Zaxby’s
    - Buy 10 traditional wings, get another 10 free, only for rewards members through the app or website July 28-29
  • Charley’s Cheesesteak
    -     Rewards members get 3x points on wing purchaes
  • Golden Corral
    - All-you-can-eat wings and fried chicken from July 27 to Sept. 10

