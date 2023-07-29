Mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus in Ouachita Parish

(Arizona's Family)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Ouachita Parish Mosquito District and the Department of Health and Hospitals, 36 mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile virus.

The mosquito pools are located in the following areas:

Monroe - (12)

  • The Garden District - Four pools
  • Near Kansas Lane - Three pools
  • Near Bernstein Park - Two pools
  • Near Renwick Street - One pool
  • Between Ferrand and Hwy. 165 - One pool
  • Near Oregon Trail Subdivision - One
  • Between Forsythe Avenue and the Ouachita River - One pool

West Monroe - 12 pools

  • Between West Monroe High School and First West - Four pools
  • Near Hidden Lakes Subdivision - One pool
  • Near the intersection of Warren Drive and Cypress Street - One pool
  • Near Trade Street - One pool
  • Near Smith Street in Bawcomville - Five pools

Western Ouachita Parish - (Seven)

  • Near Howard Brown Road - Five pools
  • Near Mt. Vernon Church Road - Two pools

Sterlington - (Four)

  • Near Davis Street - Four pools

The mosquito pools were collected July 17-21.

Most areas have been treated and will continue to be treated by the OPMAD.

The OPMD encourages everyone to take protective measures when working outside in the morning and evening. Wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, and use an EPA approved bug repellant.

Apply repellant to any exposed skin and on thin clothing because mosquitoes are able to bite through thin clothing.

For more information, contact the OPMD at (318) 323-3535.

