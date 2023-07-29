Farmerville man wanted for attempted second-degree murder

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Ashton T. Andrews of Farmerville. Andrews has warrants for the charge of attempted second-degree murder from a June shooting that occurred in Farmerville.

If you have any information on his location, UPSO is urging people to contact at (318) 368-3124. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to his arrest.

