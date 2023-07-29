Chennault Aviation and Military Museum adds park
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - July 26 was the grand opening of the Chennault Aviation Park. The aviation park is an addition to the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum.
The museum was awarded a $450,000 federal grant for the project. It features an outdoor pavilion, a display and activity area.
CEO of the museum, Nell Calloway, said the park will continue to have more great additions of history.
“We have a Huey helicopter that we’re going to be turning out pretty soon, which most people associate with the Vietnam War,” Calloway said. “That will be a very good plane once we get finished.”
Admission for the park is free.
