Chennault Aviation and Military Museum adds park

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - July 26 was the grand opening of the Chennault Aviation Park. The aviation park is an addition to the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum.

The museum was awarded a $450,000 federal grant for the project. It features an outdoor pavilion, a display and activity area.

CEO of the museum, Nell Calloway, said the park will continue to have more great additions of history.

“We have a Huey helicopter that we’re going to be turning out pretty soon, which most people associate with the Vietnam War,” Calloway said. “That will be a very good plane once we get finished.”

Admission for the park is free.

