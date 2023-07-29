Accident near Riverside and Louisville
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There has been an accident near the intersection of Riverside and Louisville, according to the Monroe Police Department.
We were told by authorities that it was a two vehicle crash; one of the vehicles completely overturned.
One person was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
Authorities say the crash was caused by one of the drivers violating a red light.
We will continue to update this story as more information is provided.
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.