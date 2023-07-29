Accident near Riverside and Louisville

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There has been an accident near the intersection of Riverside and Louisville, according to the Monroe Police Department.

We were told by authorities that it was a two vehicle crash; one of the vehicles completely overturned.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities say the crash was caused by one of the drivers violating a red light.

