Worker dies in accident at Texarkana, Ark. Goodyear factory
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Goodyear worker tragically lost their life in an accident at the factory Thursday.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is the largest non-government employer in Texarkana, Ark.
Goodyear released this statement:
We are deeply saddened that one of our associates passed away on July 27, following an injury that occurred at Goodyear’s Texarkana facility. We have reported the incident to OSHA and are cooperating with its investigation.
