MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Citizens of Monroe can expect to see road closed signs in the days ahead.

According the City of Monroe, on August first through the fourth on South Grand Street between the intersections of Peach Street and Pear Street, work will be done to replace and repair storm drains, curbs, and gutters.

Jackson Street can be taken as a detour.

