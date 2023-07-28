Training at ULM to help educators gather resources to help students with Autism

Local teachers learned how to support students with Autism.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Autism Society of North Louisiana held a training on July 28 for teachers to get resources to help interact with students with autism and their families. They learned about practices to strengthen their relationships with the parents, plus the need to advocate for students on the spectrum.

Kristen Mardis, the current president of the Autism Society, said they want teachers to have all the tools available for them.

“Sometimes teachers, just knowing that there are more resources out there to support them and supporting their students is huge,” said Mardis.

Dr. Amber Harris, Assistant Professor of Psychology at the University Of Louisiana Monroe, has a child who is on the spectrum and understands what a parent goes through when advocating for their child.

“We’re not just trying to educate kids. We’re trying to get kids prepared for being an adult, for being a functioning adult in society, whatever that looks like,” said Harris.

They want to help make sure those students have access to all the resources for their education to succeed.

For more information, you can reach out to the Autism Society of North Louisiana on their Facebook page and website.

