Tallulah City Council meeting canceled, residents still seeking answers for high water bills

Tallulah residents attend the city council to express their frustration over their water bills.
By Gabby Ballew
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - The Tallulah City Council meeting was canceled on July 27 due to not having a quorum.

During the city council meeting, some people were set to present their ongoing issues with their higher water bills. Some of the water bills have gone from $90 to over $150.

Residents are also concerned about the water condition.

City officials says once they get the ok to move forward with construction, the $7.8 million dollar water plant rehab project will resolve the issues. However, some residents still have questions.

Resident and former mayor of Tallulah, Gloria Hayden, urges residents to attend the meetings.

“Come to the council meeting. It’s not about confusion. It’s about doing what’s right for the citizens and doing what’s right for your families,” said Hayden.

City Spokesperson, Yvonne Lewis, reminded citizens that the water rehab project is on it’s way.

“This water rehab project, it’s coming. It is definitely coming. I know we have heard that for so long. Just hang on just a little bit longer because it is coming,” Lewis said.

The next city council meeting will be held in two weeks.

