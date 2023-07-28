Ruston has first design meeting for upcoming skatepark

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The citizens of Ruston gathered to attend their first design meeting for a skatepark.

People were able to vote for one out of three designs and were encouraged to submit their likes, dislikes, and suggestions.

The group, “Friends of Ruston Skatepark,” surpassed their goal of $250,000 and are eager to have a new skatepark for their community.

The park will be located in the former city pool area in Memorial Park.

If you would like to vote on the park design, a digital survey can be found on the City of Ruston’s Facebook page.

The survey closes on August 10.

