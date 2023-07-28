New $7 million Jackson Parish Jail facility houses 400 inmates

New $7 million Jackson Parish Jail facility houses 400 inmates
By Kenya Ross
Jul. 28, 2023
JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning for the new Jackson Parish Jail facility.

Sheriff Andy Brown says it’s already housing 100 inmates. This is the sheriff’s office second jail since the first one shut down 19 years ago. Since then, the sheriff’s office has been sending inmates to other facilities. Brown says it’ll house up to 400 hundred inmates and has high-quality security systems to help patrol the area.

“Inside, outside - if you drive by our jail, you’re on camera. And not only are you on camera after the fact, or during or live; but after the fact, at anytime, we can Zoom in on you and identify you in that car or we can zoom in on your plate and identify that plate,” said Brown.

The sheriff’s office has already hired about 22 new employees to work at the jail within the last week. Brown says the jail will ultimately have 100 new employees.

“We’ve got a total of about 55 people right now that work there; where there will be another phase of hiring,” said Brown. “Over maybe a month period, we’ll probably hire another 20 people. So, when it’s all said and done, we’ll probably have 100 employees; local people that are working there.”

Brown says the jail is also creating space for juveniles.

“We’re going to house 48 juveniles there also,” said Brown. “That’s a big need. It’s not only... what we’re doing here is not only benefiting us, but it’s benefiting the whole state because there’s no room for juveniles, and we’ve made room.”

Sheriff Brown says it took a little more than $7 million to build the new jail facility with the money coming from the sheriff’s office’s budget surplus.

