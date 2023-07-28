McConnell to serve out this Congress as GOP leader

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to speak with reporters at the Capitol in...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to speak with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The 81-year-old GOP leader seemed to freeze at the lectern and was helped by other senators. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to serve the rest of the current congressional session in his role as the GOP leader.

McConnell’s office made the announcement Friday, two days after he froze for about 30 seconds during a news conference.

McConnell was back to work Thursday, but the 81-year-old has faced concerns over his health this year, starting in March when he suffered a concussion and broken ribs after falling at a Washington hotel.

McConnell has led the Senate GOP for the past 16 years and is the longest-serving Senate party leader ever.

Friday’s statement does not address McConnell’s plans in the next Congress, which begins in 2025.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wingate is accused of being involved in the 2022 shooting death of his brother.
Monroe man arrested more than a year after deadly shooting near ULM campus
A crash caused I-12 West in Livingston Parish near Satsuma Road to shut down Thursday, July 27.
Interstate crash leaves 13 patients injured, officials say
Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Duhon is accused of a sex crime involving a minor.
New Iberia man arrested following Concordia Parish investigation into alleged sex crime

Latest News

Police in Bexar County, Texas, said a teenager is recovering from serious injuries after he was...
Teen mauled by pit bulls at home
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort to the newborn, along with...
2nd newborn surrendered to Kentucky Safe Haven Baby Box in under 6 months
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives...
Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US
En esta imagen proporcionada por Lucasfilm, Ethann Isidore, de izquierda a derecha, Harrison...
Backpack maker sues ‘Indiana Jones’ filmmakers over bag in film
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Feb....
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe