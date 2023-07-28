KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: More Blazing Hot Temperatures Ahead

The blazing heat across the ArkLaMiss is not letting up anytime soon. There’s already a Heat Advisory in place for Ashley County until 8 p.m. this evening. After a warm start to the day, temperatures climb near 100 degrees this afternoon. Humidity levels will be fairly high. Thus, feels-like temperatures this afternoon will be around 105 degrees. I may sound like a broken record, but be safe in this dangerous heat! Overnight lows will be in the middle 70s. Saturday is another hot and mostly sunny day. Highs top out around 100 degrees once again.

Nothing new heading into next week, except it’s only going to get hotter. Highs Sunday through the workweek are expected to top out in the lower 100s. By Monday, feels-like temperatures reach near 110 degrees. If you don’t have to be outside, the Air Conditioner will be your best friend.

