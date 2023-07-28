KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: More Heat into the Weekend and Beyond

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The heat continues for the ArkLaMiss, with a heat advisory now in place for the eastern half of the viewing area. More heat on the way into next week.

Tonight, it will be warm and partly cloudy. Temperatures will lower into the mid 70s, near normal for this time of year

Saturday will be a hot day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to reach near 100 degrees, with higher feels like conditions. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sunday will be a hot day for the ArkLaMiss as well. Temperatures are forecast to reach nearly 102 degrees. It will feel even hotter when humidity is factored into the forecast. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Monday will be another hot day for the region. Temperatures are forecast to reach 102 degrees. The feels like conditions will be even higher for the region. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Tuesday will continue with the intense heat. Temperatures are forecast to reach 102 degrees once again. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Wednesday will be another hot day but at the same time a few degrees cooler. Temperatures will reach 100 degrees. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Thursday will be a brighter day with mostly sunny weather expected. It will be hot as well. Temperatures will reach 102 degrees.

Friday will be a mostly sunny and hot day. Temperatures will reach 100 degrees.

