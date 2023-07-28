Feeding alligators can end in tragedy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - People are being urged to not feed alligators by the Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge.

Alligators are a common sight in Louisiana and are typically not much of a threat unless provoked.

Alligator program manager, Jeb Linscombe, of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said alligators are equally as intimated by our presence as we are of theirs. However, the story changes when food is involved.

Due to the recent uptik in alligator feedings, alligators are now approaching people with their mouths open, waiting to be fed. This produces great risks, especially if a child or pet is near the water.

Linscombe said people have even been bitten as a result.

