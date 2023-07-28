Adopt a Pet: Bing Bong!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Bing Bong! He’s a few months old and full of love and energy. He’s looking for his “furever” home right now, and you can meet him at River Cities Humane Society for Cats in Monroe.

Shelter Director Kim Taraba says this little guy would be a perfect pet for a family with kids because he is so outgoing and he might do well with dogs, too!

The shelter is full with about 140 cats right now and they need help from foster families. They’ll provide everything you need to take care of a cat or kitten until there’s more space in the shelter. Becoming a foster allows them to save more lives.

The organization can always use volunteers (fill out the form here) and donations. Each Wednesday, they post the most-needed items on Facebook, but you can always donate old towels and sheets that they use as bedding and cleaning rags.

The shelter is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. They’re located at 5302 DeSiard Street in Monroe.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.