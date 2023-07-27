University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is awarded $1.2 million by NIH

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Institutes of Health has awarded the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ (UAMS) a little over $1.2 million to study how the availability of school meals benefits the mental and behavioral status of youths.

Professor and director of the UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health Department of Health Policy and Management, Michael Thomsen, Ph.D., said the study is an opportunity to examine the correlation between a school’s meal policy and childhood behavioral disorders.

“We will be able to study whether better access to school meals reduces the burden of behavioral disorders among children who face an elevated risk of food insecurity,” said Thomsen. “We’ll specifically be looking at whether diagnosis or health care use is impacted when schools provide universal free meals, make breakfast available after classes begin (breakfast after the bell) — or even both meal delivery options. Earlier evidence indicates that more children are able to participate in school nutrition when schools are able to take advantage of these meal options.”

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement are one of the partners for the project. ACHI President and CEO, Joe Thompson, M.D., MPH, said that collaboration is vital to ensure health strides in Arkansas.

“This project is using data to inform policy through the Arkansas Healthcare Transparency Initiative,” said Thompson. “Food insecurity is a complex issue that overlaps many social, cultural, economic and policy issues. To create actionable insights that guide successful policies, we need to foster strategic partnerships that bridge those areas and ground future decisions in data-based evidence.”

According to UAMS, the researchers have three specific aims for their study:

Describe variation in medical diagnoses for ADHD, oppositional defiant disorder and conduct disorder

Quantify the effect of school meal delivery policies and medical diagnoses on disciplinary outcomes and academic achievement

Determine the effect of universal meals and breakfast after the bell, alone and in combination, on the likelihood of diagnosed childhood

Thomsen said the focus of their study is to aid children’s mental health.

“Our focus is to help improve mental health outcomes in children... If it is possible to reduce the burden of childhood mental health conditions through school nutrition programs, that would greatly benefit children and families here in Arkansas and across the United States.” said Thomsen.

In addition to the study having potential positive outcomes for children, it may also show social outcomes in the criminal justice system.

“Data from our earlier research shows that schoolchildren are less likely to face school discipline when meals are more readily available...” Thomsen said. “Other studies show that in addition to food insecurity, suspension or expulsion from school can exacerbate behavioral disorders, which may predispose the child to interactions with the juvenile justice system. Universal free meals and breakfast after the bell increase participation in school meals and are feasible meal delivery options for many schools. Because they remain underutilized, these options may be one way to help curb that trend.”

Th researchers are eager to explore how school meal policies can impact mental health.

The study is titled, “The Impact of School Meal Delivery on Behavioral Disorders among Children in Health Disparity Populations.”

