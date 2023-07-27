Senator Kennedy proposes a bill to extend FEMA’S flood insurance program

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy is working to extend and reduce premiums in the FEMA Flood Insurance.
By Dorothea Wilson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Senator John Kennedy is working to extend the FEMA flood insurance program expiring in September and address issues with their risk rating 2.0 plan.

Kennedy says the current plan could raise flood insurance premiums for Louisianans, and could have rate increases of as much as 23%.

He says if his bill passes, the rate would be capped at nine percent, keeping insurance premiums affordable for Louisiana residents. He said with bipartisan support, he is certain the bill will be approved.

