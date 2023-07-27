Morehouse Parish receives over $200,000 to aid community

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Senator Katrina Jackson and State Representative Adrian Fisher presented four checks totaling $228,750 at the Bastrop City Hall on Wednesday, July 26.

The Bastrop City Marshal’s Office received a check for $70,000 to help supplement the revenue loss they experienced during Covid-19.

Zion Helping Hands, an organization that operates a food pantry, received a check for $40,000 which will help them continue to distribute food throughout Morehouse Parish.

The Morehouse Parish Council on Aging received a check for $80,000 to help them ensure the needs of their seniors citizens are met.

The Bastrop Recreation Department in the City of Bastrop received a check for $38,750.

