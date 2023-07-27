Monroe tech talent organization helps youth develop skills for I.T. workforce

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe organization is helping to develop the needed skills for youth to enter into the information technology workforce.

The Monroe chapter of the Black Data Processing Associates is encouraging the youth to consider career opportunities in STEM and computer science-related fields. The association is holding its 2023 Southern Camp all week at the Emily P. Robinson Community Center, which began July 24. The camp is for participants to engage in team collaboration and career development lectures.

“We’re teaching them how to manage a project from the beginning to the end; all the way from taking stories, requirements, all the way to the design and also to the implementation of testing of their projects,” said EJ Maxwell, President of BDPA - Monroe chapter.

Maxwell said the campers are getting a chance to work on a STEM project for a large company.

“What we’ve told the students is that we have a client from NASCAR and they have asked us to build seven race cars for them - for their Indy 500 races, so the students will be building seven race cars,” said Maxwell.

Perry Carter, a visiting BDPA member out of Washington, D.C., said the idea is to get the youth to embrace the challenges in the technology field.

“This industry is growing so fast that there are a lot of opportunities out there, so we need them to be able to embrace those challenges and solve those problems that we’ll continue to pursue,” said Carter.

Maxwell says the camp is open to high school students in grades 10-12 and young adults from ages 18-28. The camp will go on until Friday, July 28 at the community center.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.