Monroe man arrested more than a year after deadly shooting near ULM campus

Wingate is accused of being involved in the 2022 shooting death of his brother.
Wingate is accused of being involved in the 2022 shooting death of his brother.(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on July 26, 2023, who is accused of being involved in a murder near the University of Louisiana Monroe’s campus in 2022.

Anferney Wingate, 22, was arrested on one count of manslaughter and one count of attempted second-degree murder, with both charges stemming from a 2022 shooting near ULM that killed one victim who was a minor.

On February 1, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 4,000 block of Spurgeon Drive and found one victim dead on the scene. According to court records, witnesses told MPD there were two different shootings that night.

Initial reports say a spent bullet round was recovered in a classroom at Brown Hall and a bullet hole was found in the window. Shell casings were also later found in the area where the alleged shooter was standing.

Shell casings in multiple areas, a trail of blood, and a vehicle riddled with bullet holes were all found during the investigation.

Officers say they determined an ambush was set up by Wingate and two other people.

A warrant was obtained for Wingate for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of the minor victim who also happened to be Wingate’s brother.

Wingate was arrested more than a year after the incident and was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center with a bond of $825,000.

