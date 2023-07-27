La. lawmakers call for oversight hearing on OMV ‘MOVEit’ breach

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - On Monday, a group of 20 state lawmakers called for an immediate legislative oversight hearing into the June data breach at the Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) that exposed six million records to hackers.

Though Louisiana’s OMV was not a specific target, hackers actually breached MOVEit, an international third-party data transfer service that Louisiana OMV offices do use, as well as numerous other government entities, major businesses and organizations. The breach exposed anyone with a Louisiana driver’s license, ID or car registration, and those at risk were asked to take precautionary measures to protect their data.

On Friday, the OMV also announced it would be offering a free year of Lifelock credit monitoring to anyone whose information was put at risk.

Now more than a month after the breach, State Rep. Chuck Owen of Leesville believes an oversight hearing should be held.

”Citizens all over this state are getting these emails from the OMV telling them about data breaches. The governor’s office is putting out information about free Lifelock. That’s pretty concerning that these things are just to be transmitted,” explained Owen. “So, I think legislators need to sit and eyeball the Office of Motor Vehicles and the administration to find out what happened, what we can expect next, and to be able to have a good stick pass.”

By “a good stick pass,” Owen means providing the next elected legislative body with the most up-to-date information on the breach so they do not have to “start from scratch on such an important topic.”

Oversight hearings are often called to allow lawmakers to learn more about issues or concerns within state agencies. Back in March, lawmakers heard from OMV officials on negative customer experiences with the agency, which exposed a lack of manpower at the OMV, as well as an outdated system. Potential vulnerabilities within the OMV’s systems are another concern of Owen’s.

Four Central Louisiana lawmakers signed on to the letter calling for a hearing. While he was not one of them, State Rep. Ed Larvadain of Alexandria expressed his support behind the effort to Owen.

House Speaker Schexnayder has not yet responded to the request.

