KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Triple-Digit Heat With No Relief in Sight

The streak of hot weather will continue across the ArkLaMiss. More temperatures near or above 100 degrees.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and warm. Temperatures down to the mid 70s, near normal for this time of year.

Friday will be a hot day for the region. Temperatures will reach near 100 degrees once again. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Saturday will be a hot day for the region. Temperatures will reach near 100 degrees yet again. It will be mostly sunny.

Sunday will bring a few more clouds to the region making for a partly cloudy sky. It still will be hot. Temperatures are forecast to region above 100 degrees, topping out at 102 degrees.

Monday, the intense heat continues across the region. Temperatures are forecast to reach 102 degrees. It will be partly cloudy as well.

Tuesday will be a hot and partly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach near 100 degrees.

Wednesday will bring more heat to the region. Temperatures will reach near 101 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Thursday will be a hot day for the region. Temperatures will reach near 102 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

