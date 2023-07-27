KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Triple-Digit Heat With No Relief in Sight

Dangerous heat continues to be the main concern across the ArkLaMiss and a big portion of the United States. Temperatures locally top out around 100 degrees this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Feels like temperatures will be near 105 degrees. Continue finding ways to stay cool and drink plenty of water. Friday and Saturday will be another sweltering day, with highs around 100 degrees.

We crank up the heat Sunday. Expect more sunshine with high temperatures aiming for the lower 100s. Unfortunately, that’s where we park our highs next week. With the oppressive humidity in place, we could see feels-like temperatures back near 110 degrees. To add insult to injury, rain chances also remain low.

