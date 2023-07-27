Electronic detection K9 helps police arrest man wanted for child porn

Lucy, an electronic detection K9, helped police in the arrest of a man wanted for child...
Lucy, an electronic detection K9, helped police in the arrest of a man wanted for child pornography.(KFYR)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - Lucy, an electronic detection K9, helped police in the arrest of a man wanted for child pornography.

According to our content partner, KATV-TV, on July 26, police arrested 40-year-old Nikolas Antonio Pandis for distributing, possessing, or viewing explicit conduct involving a child.

“Our electronic detection K9, Lucy, and her handler, Special Agent Amber Kalmer, participated in this bust,” said Attorney General Tim Griffin, “Lucy assisted in the recovery of key evidence in the case. This is exactly how we envisioned her helping us bring criminals to justice. I am supremely proud of my entire SID team, led by Chief Wayne Bewley.”

According to a release, the Hot Springs Police Department assisted in Pandis’ arrest.

“Any time we’re able to take people who are victimizing children off the street, it’s a good day for justice in Arkansas,” Griffin said.

According to KATV, Pandis was booked into the Garland County Jail, and a bond was set for $105,000.

For more information, visit KATV-TV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Michael Dewayne Mitchell Jr.
UPDATE: LSP drops charges on one of the suspects accused of murder
Wingate is accused of being involved in the 2022 shooting death of his brother.
Monroe man arrested more than a year after deadly shooting near ULM campus
A crash caused I-12 West in Livingston Parish near Satsuma Road to shut down Thursday, July 27.
Interstate crash leaves 13 patients injured, officials say
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 7/28
Vehicle theft
LSP: 18 suspects wanted in connection to vehicle theft investigation; 16 others arrested
Nutritional benefits of Watermelon with nutritionist Jen Avis
Nutritional benefits of Watermelon with nutritionist Jen Avis
Meet Bing Bong! He’s a few months old and full of love and energy.
Adopt a Pet: Bing Bong