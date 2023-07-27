DOTD announces Old Sterlington Road, West Elmwood Drive lane closures

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the City of Monroe announced on Thursday, July 27, that US Hwy. 165 Northbound between Old Sterlington Road and West Elmwood Drive will have intermittent and alternating due to the installation of striping for a lane shift.

The lane closures will begin on Aug. 7 from the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Old Sterlington Road and West Elmwood Drive. The outside shoulder will be closed until the work is completed.

The DOTD offers the following information:

“Restrictions: Roadway will be narrowed to 21′ total width (2 – 10.5′-wide lanes).

Detour: No detour route has been established.

Safety Reminder: The City of Monroe and DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. The City of Monroe and DOTD reminds motorists that it is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason.”

