Daughter of WWII and Japanese POW survivor writes memoir of her father’s experiences

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Janis Pardue Hill, daughter of J.C. Pardue wrote a memoir in her late father’s memory titled “Telling His Story: Pow #1000: The Bataan Death March and Japanese Pow Camps.”

J.C. Pardue was a native of Downsville and a T/Sergeant in the United States Air Force. During World War II, Pardue was captured among thousands of soldiers as a prisoner of war to march in what we now know as the Bataan Death March.

“We were proud of him because, after a while, he began to share,” said Hill. “He didn’t at first because it was difficult but after a while, we learned what he’d gone through and the effect is the appreciation for the freedom we have now. It’s due to the sacrifice of many men who didn’t make it back. My dad was blessed.”

The historical importance of J.C.’s memoir is paramount as well.

“I think it’s terribly important because, you know, it’s who we are,” said Jean Jones, Union Museum of Art and History program director. “All the people who came before us and did things historically, we build on that. So everything that we are today, it builds on previous people and generations through time, so it’s everything.”

To read J.C.’s story, you can purchase it on Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

