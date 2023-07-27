Carroll High School’s Football Coach Brandon Landers, is expected to resign

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Carroll High School Head Football Coach Brandon Landers is expected to resign, sources told Sports Director Aaron Dietrich.

Last year, authorities from the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Landers with battery of a police officer and inciting a riot. Landers and eight assistant coaches were suspended by the LHSAA for the remainder of the season.

According to our sources, Garry Hines will be named as the interim head coach. Hines previously served as Carroll’s athletic Director and Head Football Coach.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.