Carroll High School’s Football Coach Brandon Landers, is expected to resign

Sources have told us that Carroll High School’s football coach, Brandon Landers, is expected to resign.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Carroll High School Head Football Coach Brandon Landers is expected to resign, sources told Sports Director Aaron Dietrich.

Last year, authorities from the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Landers with battery of a police officer and inciting a riot. Landers and eight assistant coaches were suspended by the LHSAA for the remainder of the season.

According to our sources, Garry Hines will be named as the interim head coach. Hines previously served as Carroll’s athletic Director and Head Football Coach.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The drug paraphernalia and drugs seized in the arrest.
Multi-agency drug operation investigation leads to the arrest of a mother and son
Michael Dewayne Mitchell Jr.
UPDATE: LSP drops charges on one of the suspects accused of murder
Jamare Simmons
Caldwell Parish business owner raises money for local teenager’s funeral

Latest News

116 top college golfers set to tee off at Bayou Desiard.
Golfers test green for 72nd annual W.E. Cole Cotton States
Southern Baseball
The Ruston Sports Complex will host the 2023 DYB World Series
Saints TE Jimmy Graham wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month (Source: Sports.Yahoo.com)
In a surprising move, Jimmy Graham returns to Saints on one-year deal
Former La Tech safety
Xavier Woods’ Homecoming