Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office make an arrest after recent burglaries around Avant Road

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested Dustin Johnson after following up on recent burglaries in the Avant Road area.

Johnson stole several handguns, tools, and credit cards. He was in possession of several stolen credit cards and tools at the time of his arrest.

Johnson was charged with eight counts of simple burglary and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

