Ouachita Parish authorities make arrest after Town & Country car burglary investigation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After several vehicle burglaries in the Town & Country area in which several handguns, wallets, Apple Airpods, and iPhones were taken from people’s vehicles, authorities from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested, Lenquez Martin.

Investigators and Patrol Division Deputies conducted an investigation and have charged Martin with seven counts of vehicle burglary.

The investigation is still ongoing.

