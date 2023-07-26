Ouachita Parish authorities make arrest after Town & Country car burglary investigation

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After several vehicle burglaries in the Town & Country area in which several handguns, wallets, Apple Airpods, and iPhones were taken from people’s vehicles, authorities from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested, Lenquez Martin.

Investigators and Patrol Division Deputies conducted an investigation and have charged Martin with seven counts of vehicle burglary.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
The drug paraphernalia and drugs seized in the arrest.
Multi-agency drug operation investigation leads to the arrest of a mother and son
Michael Dewayne Mitchell Jr.
UPDATE: LSP drops charges on one of the suspects accused of murder
Jamare Simmons
Caldwell Parish business owner raises money for local teenager’s funeral
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Arabella Ochiltree Bancroft Cann, wife of former Monroe mayor, died on July 24 at 93 years old.
Arabella Ochiltree Bancroft Cann, wife of former Monroe mayor, dead at 93
Miss ULM 2023, Leslie Hobgood, placed in the top 3 of the Miss Louisiana competition.
Miss ULM 2023 finishes in top 3 of the Miss Louisiana Competition
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office make an arrest after recent burglaries around Avant Road
FILE - Arkansas Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark.,...
Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery dies at 66