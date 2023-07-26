Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

A young Georgia boy received a special surprise from police officers in Hapeville.
By Miles Montgomery and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAPEVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – An officer was called to remove a boy asking neighbors if he could do yard work to earn money. Officers gave him a special surprise instead.

The City of Hapeville Police Department said in a post on Facebook that Officer Colleran was called to a community to remove the boy from the area.

When he talked to the boy, Colleran said the young man explained he wanted to pull weeds, cut grass and trim hedges so he could earn money to buy a new PlayStation.

“The young man was polite, respectful and truthful,” the police department said in the post. “Colleran, a gamer himself, was impressed with the young man and thought he would help him reach his goal.”

According to the department, Colleran and some of his friends were able to get the boy the gaming system and a gift card to pay for a membership so that he could start playing right away.

“Officer Colleran made sure that this young man knew they would play on the same team online soon,” the department posted.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
The drug paraphernalia and drugs seized in the arrest.
Multi-agency drug operation investigation leads to the arrest of a mother and son
Michael Dewayne Mitchell Jr.
UPDATE: LSP drops charges on one of the suspects accused of murder
Jay Russell announced his retirement as Ouachita Parish Sheriff and endorsed Chief Deputy Marc...
Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell announces retirement
Jamare Simmons
Caldwell Parish business owner raises money for local teenager’s funeral

Latest News

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Biden’s son Hunter pleads not guilty to 2 tax crimes after agreement with prosecutors falls through
FILE - The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC headquarters, June 19,...
New SEC rule requires public companies to disclose cybersecurity breaches in 4 days
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Judge rejects a defense request to exhume the body of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s father
Close call with Elvis the Gator!
WATCH: REALLY close call with Elvis the gator at the Colorado Gator Farm!
KNOE's 70th Anniversary special will be airing on September 27, 2023.
WATCH LIVE: KNOE 8 News