No cashiers: Kroger location converts to entirely self-checkout

A Kroger store in Tennessee has converted to self-checkout only.
A Kroger store in Tennessee has converted to self-checkout only.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Kroger store in Tennessee is converting to an entirely self-checkout experience.

WSMV reports the change is happening at a Kroger located in the Franklin area, about 20 minutes from downtown Nashville.

Kroger representatives said the changeover started last Friday.

The self-checkout lanes will also have new wider belts that can accommodate large-volume purchases.

According to the grocery chain, the self-checkout areas look a lot like a standard checkout lane but without a person working as the cashier.

For those not comfortable scanning their own groceries, the location will still have staff to help customers check out.

According to Kroger representatives, a store in Hillsboro Village will also be converting to self-checkout later this year.

