Miss ULM 2023 finishes in top 3 of the Miss Louisiana Competition

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss ULM 2023, Leslie Hobgood, placed in the top 3 of the Miss Louisiana competition.

Hobgood was second runner up and competed against 27 contestants from across the state. She won the Preliminary Alpha Talent Award, the Preliminary Alpha Evening Gown Award, and the Women in the Arts Award.

Director of ULM Titleholders, Meghan Olinger, wanted to help Hobgood represent her school.

“We have not had a Miss ULM place in the Top 5 for several years, and I wanted to make sure she had the tools she needed to accomplish her goals,” said Olinger. “I consider it a privilege and honor to have watched how hard Leslie worked to prepare for Miss Louisiana and I think anyone watching knows she represented ULM so wonderfully.”

For Hobgood, competing was a dream come true.

“Competing in Miss Louisiana is something I will never forget... I dreamed of representing ULM on the Miss Louisiana stage for the longest time, and I am forever grateful that I was the one chosen to do so.” Hobgood said.

Hobgood’s reign as Miss ULM 2023 will continue until November of this year. In the meantime, she will continue to promote her community service initiative, “Finding the Advantage in Learning Disadvantages,” helping recruit possible delegates, and serving as the official hostess for the university.

In the fall, Hobgood will visit schools, especially those specializing in learning disabilities, so she can share her story of being diagnosed with dyslexia and encourage students.

Hobgood will graduate from ULM with a degree in Vocal Performance in December of 2023.

