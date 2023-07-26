KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Temperatures Near 100 Degrees Over the Next Few Days

The heat continues across the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures near or above 100 degrees through the weekend.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear across the region. Temperatures will lower into the mid 70s, near normal for this time of year.

Thursday, it will be a hot day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will likely reach 100 degrees. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny as well.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures reach to near 100 degrees.

Saturday will be a hot day as well, with temperatures near 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Sunday will be even hotter for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures forecast to reach above 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

For Monday, heat will linger across the region. Temperatures will be back in the low 100s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny for the ArkLaMiss with more heat. Temperatures will reach to near 100 degrees.

Wednesday will be another hot day for the region. Temperatures will reach to near 100 degrees. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

