KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: The Heat Is On

with Meteorologist DeVonte Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The dangerous heat across the ArkLaMiss is here to stay. Highs Wednesday afternoon top out near 100 degrees under plentiful sunshine. It’ll also be muggy. For that reason, feels like temperatures will be in the lower 100s once again. It’s a nice day for a scoop of ice cream! Most importantly, remember to practice heat safety! The weather is copy and paste for Thursday. We’ll see highs near 100 degrees with more sunshine on tap.

High pressure remains the dominant feature through early next week. As a result, rain chances are very low. On the bright side, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around. We’re not done with the heat and humidity. Highs aim for the lower 100s over the weekend. This dangerous heat sticks with us into next week.

