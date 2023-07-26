KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Temperatures on the Rise

It will be a hot weather week for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures potentially reaching and exceeding 100 degrees.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear with calm wind. Temperatures will lower into the low 70s, seasonal for this time of year.

Wednesday will be a hot weather day for the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Thursday will be a hot weather day for the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s. It will be mostly sunny.

Friday will be a hotter day for the region. Temperatures will likely reach 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Saturday will be just as hot as Friday. Temperatures across the region are forecast to reach near 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, hot with a touch of humidity. Temperatures will likely reach 100 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny and even hotter for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s.

Tuesday will be a hot and sunny day. Temperatures are forecast to reach near 100 degrees.

