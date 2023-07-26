Delayed passport applications

Delays in passports is costing Louisiana residents thousands of dollars in missed trips.
By Dorothea Wilson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Delays in passport processing times are costing Louisiana residents thousands of dollars, and putting a damper on summer travel plans.

Right now, there are over four hundred thousand applications in cue across U.S. passport offices.

Senator Bill Cassidy said it is time to put an end to these delays and wants his constituents to know he’s working on a solution.

“Now, I’m told - and I can believe it - that there are people working overtime at the passport office to meet our requests and I am grateful for that.” said Cassidy.

