Ashley Ellis announces she will not run for re-election on State Board of Education, endorses new candidate

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ashley Ellis, wife of Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, announced on Wednesday, July 26 she will not run again for her current position as a member of the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, District 5, and said she fully endorses Republican State Representative Lance Harris to fill the spot.

Ellis served for four years on BESE through the pandemic and worked to address the learning loss that resulted from the COVID shutdown and the teacher shortage in the state. Harris said Ellis served the state of Louisiana well during her time and is prepared to follow in her footsteps.

“Ashley has served District 5 and the state of Louisiana well in her four years on the board,” Harris said. “I’m excited to pick up where she left off and get to work.”

Harris has served three terms in the Louisiana House of Representatives representing District 25. During his first and second terms, he was the Chairman of the House Republican Delegation and during his third term, served as a Chairman of the House of Education Committee.

As a conservative Republican, Harris said his platform always has been and will continue to be to advocate for parental rights in education as well as preparing students for adulthood.

“Lance’s dedication and his passion for education make him the ideal candidate to build upon the foundation we’ve established,” Ellis said. “I wholeheartedly support Lance Harris and ask our community to join me in backing his campaign.”

