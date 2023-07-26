Area non-profit requests investigation into La. ICE centers

By Josh Bowering
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LORI (Louisiana Organization for Refugees and Immigrants) is formally requesting an investigation be launched into Louisiana ICE detention centers.

This comes after the death of Ernesto Rocha-Cuadra, 42, who had filed 29 complaints during his time in the detention center in Jena.

LORI is calling on state and national leaders to address what they call an ongoing issue involving immigrants and refugees.

WAFB will have more coverage during our later newscasts. Please check back for later updates.

